STANIFORD--Foye F., Jr., of Lawrence, NY and Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019 at age 88. Beloved husband of Lee, father of Foye, William, Ellen, and Louise, and grandfather of Benjamin, Sarah, Ann, Caroline, and McKean. He attended the Pomfret School and University of Virginia. After serving in the Navy, he became a member of the New York Stock Exchange and a senior VP at Pershing & Co. A fun loving and devoted family man with a legendary wardrobe, "Sonny" will be remembered and missed by many. Memorial services will be held this summer.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 5, 2020