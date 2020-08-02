1/
FRANCES CHU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHU--Frances Liang. Longtime resident of Briarcliff Manor, NY, she passed peacefully on July 21, 2020 (visiting Columbus, OH), joining her husband Norton Yuen Chu. Survived by son Roderick G. W. Chu and daughter Laura Burke (David), grandchildren Steven Fadden (Shari Rosenzweig) and Karen Fabbri (Gian), and great- grandchildren A.J. and Alexandra Fabbri. Born in Shanghai on January 1, 1930, she attended McTyeire and Utopia University, immigrated to New York City in 1948, and married Norton. She exemplified living the American Dream, raising a wonderful family, attaining career success as a pioneer in data processing with Pan American World Airways, IBM, Chemical Bank (its first female VP), and Saks Fifth Avenue, and community organizations - the first female Rotary Club President in the world (Chinatown, NY Rotary), recipient of Rotary International's Service Above Self Award, founding president of the Westchester Chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans (OCA), and other distinctions. Funeral services will be handled by Ballard- Durand in White Plains, NY and limited to her immediate family. Interment in Kensico Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Frances' name to your charity of choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved