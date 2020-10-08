1918 - 2020

Sister Frances Devine, Sister of Charity died on Monday (October 5, 2020) at the Cabrini Nursing Home in Dobbs Ferry, NY. She was 102.



Born in Manhattan on August 4, 1918 to James, NYPD patrolman, and Julia Devine, Frances was the youngest of eight: James, Ambrose, Melvin, Mildred, Hazel, Joseph, Walter. In 1924, her family moved to Brooklyn, due to the sudden death of her father. She attended Our Lady of Angels School, Bishop McDonnell High School, and College of Mount Saint Vincent, Riverdale, NY.



After graduation, she entered the Sisters of Charity at the motherhouse on the Hudson River, Riverdale. After her novitiate as a nun, she taught history at Cathedral High School, Manhattan. In 1950, Frances received a MS Ed from Fordham University. She served as principal of Spellman High School, Bronx for 10 years, then principal of Resurrection High School, Rye, NY.



In 1983, after retiring from education, she studied Parish Ministry at the Jesuit School of Theology, Berkeley, CA. Frances then ran Parish Ministry at Maria Regina Church, Seaford, NY. creating "People of Hope", small groups for moms and tots, widows/widowers, bereaved parents, divorced, separated, married couples. This mission lasted 25 years. At 90, Frances moved to the mother house, a newly renovated assisted living for retired Sisters of Charity, Riverdale. Her group members continued to travel from LI to meet with her!



Frances was a life-long Mets fan , who loved to travel, visit the casinos and parties--planning, hosting and attending them. For her 100th birthday, in August 2018, she had two parties, each with 100 guests! Sadly, soon after, her best friend of 40 years, Sr. Mary Jane Fitzgibbon, S.C., was told she needed to move to Cabrini Nursing Home in Dobbs Ferry. Frances insisted her friend could not go alone, due to her inability to speak or help herself. Although Frances' health didn't qualify her, she fought to accompany her friend. Eventually gaining permission, she moved, with her electric scooter ,and was with her friend daily for 6 months until Sr. Mary Jane died in April 2019.



In March 2020, Frances contracted Covid, but refused to go to the hospital, instead welcoming the help of a hospice aide. Most didn't think she would survive. However, she reaped the benefits of hospice and celebrated her 102nd birthday last August with a Mass and the last rites in her room, administered by her grandnephew, Patrick Nolan S.J.. The rest of her family joined via Zoom.







Sr. Frances is survived by 13 nephews and nieces: Grace Ring, Sheila Fay, James Devine, Donald Devine, S.J., Carol Keyes, Glenn Devine, Patricia Nolan, James Dolan, S.J., John Dolan, Dennis Reiman, Kathleen Gribbin, Joseph Devine, Virginia Devine, and 32 grand nieces and nephews, and 44 great nieces and nephews.



For funeral details, please visit: https://memorials.flynnmemorialhome



.com/sr-frances-devine/4351097/obitu



ary.php

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store