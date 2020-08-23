FRANCES EISNER

EISNER--Frances, 97, passed peacefully August 19th. Beloved wife of Nathaniel; mother of Susan, Wendy and Mark; mother-in-law of Tricia; grandmother of four. Force of nature, resilient and optimistic, first-generation American whose advocacy for equity transformed neighborhoods and lives. Passionate about arts and culture, gaming and gardening. Above all, loved people and devoted to family. Modeled l'chaim. She is deeply loved and ever missed. Graveside services August 23 at Sharon Gardens. Contributions may be made to www.childrenshealthfund.org