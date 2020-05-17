FRANCES FRIEDMAN
FRIEDMAN--Frances Wolf Frances Wolf Friedman (aka Frances Wolf Newman) died peacefully on May 9, 2020. Born June 14, 1940 in Fort Worth, Texas, she was raised in Shreveport, Louisiana. After a career in film production she later became Director of Volunteers followed by Finance Director for Congressman Bill Green (NY). She also served as the National Director of Modrnpac. Frances is survived by her husband, Dr. Frederick Friedman, Sr.; children Peter and Hope Newman; stepchildren Danielle, David (Lana), Dr. Frederick Friedman, Jr., Dr. Douglas Friedman (Fidelia), Marian Trano, and Jill Porat, as well as 12 grandchildren. She will be sorely missed. GOD BLESS her soul.


Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.
