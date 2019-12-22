HALPER--Frances Bergstein, adored sister of Eleanor Bergstein, much loved sister- in-law of Michael Goldman, cherished wife of the late Jordan Halper, beloved cousin of Raffie and Beth Samach. Brilliant International Executive at IBM, world traveler, lover of Paris, Mozart, downtown theater, crossword puzzles. Deeply beloved by more friends than can be imagined, all of whom are shaken and shocked, and grieve her loss. Life for all of us will be diminished without her. Funeral on Monday at 11:30am at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Contributions to Medecins sans Frontiers.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 22, 2019