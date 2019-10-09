HIMELFARB--Frances P. Died peacefully following her 95th birthday. Fran was born and raised in Brooklyn. Graduated the University of Wisconsin. Loving daughter of the late Stella and Joseph Payson. Devoted wife of the late Robert Himelfarb and beloved mother of David Himelfarb and grandmother of Maya and Jake, and cherished sister of Martin D. Payson and the late brothers Bill and Sam Payson and many nieces and nephews. While raising her family, Fran was an active supporter and campaign manager of Nassau County Democrats, including the late County Executive Eugene Nickerson. Fran is a former head of the Board of Elections of Nassau County. After moving to Manhattan, she worked for over 20 years at the Council of Foreign Relations, managing events and engaging with political and governmental leaders. An enthusiastic gardener. Fran was a former Chairman of the Horticultural Alliance of the Hamptons. The family wishes to thank her devoted caregivers, Lisa, Natasha, Debra and Donna. Fran will be missed by family, friends and all who knew her.



