1946 - 2020

Frances Hope Ford, 73, of Richmond, VA., died from cancer and ensuing complications at St. Mary's Hospital on February 23rd.



Fran was born June 30th, 1946 in Richmond, to Elizabeth Crighton Ford and Eugene Elwood Ford. With her two sisters, she spent summers on the river at Horse Point. She graduated from Mary Baldwin University in 1968, and in 1969 married her first love Tarleton Gillespie after he returned from Vietnam. Together they moved to Omaha, where she earned a Master's degree in psychology and their son Tarleton was born. Next they moved to New York, where Fran built a powerful career in the financial industry, one of only a handful of women at the executive level at Xerox, Citibank, Sanford Bernstein, Legg Mason, Wheat First, Wachovia, and Wells Fargo. After her divorce, Fran found love and friendship with Vincent Fiorentino, relishing their weekends at the lake cottage. Wherever Fran bought a home, she wanted it to be on a lake.



Fran's coworkers remember her as determined and fair, a champion of those who worked for her. Her friends delighted in her humor, intelligence, and good cheer. Her son remembers her as always supportive, always loving, and an ally in all things.



Though she lived in New York, she never lost her Southern sensibility. After retirement, Fran moved home to Richmond where she rejoined St. Stephen's Church and found new friendships at 5100 Monument Avenue. Weather permitting, Fran could be found sitting by the pool. Always private about her declining health, her answer to everyone even until the very end, was "I'm just fine."



Fran is survived by her son Tarleton Gillespie, his wife Jenna and their children Jonas and Cleo; by her sister Mary Bruce, her son Doug Wood, and her husband Rufus A. Yonan; and by her sister Susan Ford Collins and her two daughters: Cathy Rosenberg and her husband Alan, and two children Dylan and Eliza; Margaret Chaneles and her husband Steve, and two children Sam and Marc.



A service is scheduled for 2pm on Saturday, February 29th at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, with a private burial afterward at Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to The in her name. Please keep Fran alive in your thoughts, and may she always have a view of the water.

