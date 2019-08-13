MacEACHRON--Frances. All of those at Westchester Community College and the Westchester Community College Foundation extend their heartfelt sympathies to the family of Frances MacEachron. Our Foundation Board Member Emerita's passion for education and government combined when she assisted with the institution's various advocacy efforts. We were proud to be among the many organizations that benefited from Fran's time and talents. The MacEachron family has requested that in lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory be directed to the Foundation's David and Frances MacEachron Memorial Endowed Scholarship.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 13, 2019