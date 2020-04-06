OPENGART--Frances (Franny) (nee Taubin), of Manhattan and Westhampton Beach passed away on April 4th at age 82. Devoted wife of 60 years to Edward Opengart, exceptional mother to daughters, Amy Pappas and Caryn Robbins, sons-in-law, Chris and Jeff, immensely proud grandmother of Michael Pappas (Sarah), Lauren Robbins, Alex Pappas (Phoebe), Jenny Robbins, and Laynie Robbins. Beloved sister, aunt, cousin, friend to all and companion of wonderful, Irwin Greenberg. Fran was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 26th, a birthday she shared with her beloved husband. She enjoyed her final years living her dream as a true Manhattanite, taking in the culture and living a vibrant, independent lifestyle. She loved a sunny day on the beach, a good book and an intellectual political debate, but her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her adoring family.



