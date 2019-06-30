PALMIERI--Frances C., nee Frances C. Trapasso, age 90, passed away peacefully June 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 6, 1928, in New York, NY to Anna and Vitaliano Trapasso. She married Francis W. Palmieri on June 27, 1953, who preceded her in death in 2011. Frances was a true matriarch of her family and a loving mother and grandmother, who committed her career to the education of children, most notably at St. Joan of Arc Elementary School in Jackson Heights, NY, and at St. John's Preparatory High School in Astoria, NY. Frances is survived by her three sons, Daniel, Frank and Andrew Palmieri, and her six grandchildren, most notably Kristine Palmieri, as well as her brother Louis Trapasso and his wife, Adrianne; sister-in- law, Mary Lawrence; and countless dedicated nieces and nephews from the Palmieri and Trapasso families living throughout the United States. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Monday, July 1, 2019, from 2pm - 4pm and from 7pm - 9pm at St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle County Road, St. James, NY. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 9:45am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church at 280 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery at 210 Princeton Blvd., Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Frances C. Palmieri to the or the .



