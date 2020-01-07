PISCITELLI--Frances (DeFina), on January 6, 2020 . She was born in The Bronx on January 16, 1930 and attended and graduated from Walton High School in that borough. She furthered her education by earning a Bachelor's Degree at Herbert H. Lehman College of the City University of New York where she was awarded a Phi Beta Kappa key. She went on to earn two Master's degrees in counseling at Fordham University. Upon completion of her studies Fran held several guidance and counseling positions first in the New York City public school system and then at Baruch and Mercy Colleges. Fran's love of volunteerism was best exemplified by her decades serving as a docent at her beloved New York Botanical Garden. She also helped others as a literacy volunteer at The Lighthouse and gave her time counseling battered spouses and delivering meals for housebound families. A regular fixture at the Columbus Citizens Foundation, Fran was a supporter of Italian American causes. A devoted wife to Peter of 62 years and mother to Anthony (Skip) as well as an adoring aunt, Fran will be remembered for her care, compassion and empathy to all who she touched. Reposing Wednesday, January 8, from 4pm-8pm at Riverdale-on-Hudson Funeral Home, 6110 Riverdale Ave., Bronx. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, 9:45am at St. Margaret of Cortona Church. Committal is private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the New York Botanical Garden.



