PLATZER--Frances (nee Schwartz), A resident of both New York City and Palm Beach, Florida died peacefully at home on August 13, 2019. She is survived by her twin daughters, Robin Platzer-Judson and Nancy Platzer; her son-in-law, Robert Judson and three grandchildren David Platzer, Adam Platzer and Melanie Judson. She was married for over 50 years to the late David J. Platzer, her son Steven Platzer also predeceased her. Frances was a lifelong patron of the arts, and a generous benefactor to NYU Langone Medical Center and Cornell Tech of New York City. She enjoyed entertaining, International travel and Bridge, as a Life Master. She was a founding member of both Muttontown Country Club in East Norwich, New York and The Falls Country Club in Lake Worth, Florida. Frances was a graduate of Russell Sage College. Her engaging personality, warm smile and no-nonsense approach to problem solving will be missed by her many friends and immediate family who now mourn her passing. An elegant lady in every sense of the word, she had a zest for life, demonstrated by how she made sure to enjoy everything life had to offer right down to her final moments. Now may her memory be a blessing. Service Friday, August 16, 11am at Maimonides Cemetery, Elmont. Shiva will be on Sunday, August 18th from 12pm-3pm. Donations in her memory may be made to Cornell Tech in New York City.



