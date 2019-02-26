PLESSER--Frances Lillian Goldenberg, died peacefully on February 23, 2019. Devoted wife of Morton Plesser, she was 89 years old. Daughter of Gertrude and Walter. With many lifelong friends, she is survived by her three children, Bruce, Amy, and Fredda and six grandchildren - Samantha, Gene, Alice, Jake, Casey, and Micole, and by brother James. She was loving mother-in-law to Louise, Andrew, and Sally. Her wit, wisdom and style will be missed.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2019