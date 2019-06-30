WESTERMAN--Frances Helen (nee Goodwin). Died June 28 at age 86. A vibrant world traveler, Fran was proud of her Bronx roots and her membership in the first co-ed class at Bronx High School of Science. A graduate of Columbia University's School of General Studies, Fran was an accomplished artist and avid reader. A young widow (her beloved husband Joel died in 1977), she was a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her sons, Lloyd (Carol Meyer), Roger (Maria Schneider) and Alex (David Gleason), sister, Carol Kahn, grandchildren, Joy, Eddie, Julia, Seth and Alice Westerman, and her longtime partner, Anthony Coppola. Services 11:30am Monday, July 1 at "The Riverside" 76 Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on June 30, 2019