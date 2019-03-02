Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCESCA GONDELL. View Sign

GONDELL--Francesca Rosa, nee Cecala, 98, passed away peacefully at her home in White Plains on Thursday, February 28. She was a well-respected copywriter in the 1950s and 60s, working for such glamorous beauty brands as Revlon and Helena Rubenstein. She later dedicated herself to raising a family, and was a loving mother, friend and neighbor. She is survived by her daughters Domenica and Sarah, stepchildren Robert, Charles and Bonnie, sons- and daughters-in-law Jean-Jacques, Julia, Judy and Philip, and her extended family. She will remain forever in our hearts. Visitation will be held on Sunday March 3, 2019 from 12- 4pm at the Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Homes, 824 Scarsdale Ave., Scarsdale, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, 10am Sacred Heart Church, Hartsdale, NY. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Queens, NY.



