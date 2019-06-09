MORRIS-PEREZ-- Francesca Ruby. Bright, beautiful, beloved - a ray of sunshine - Frankie took her life at age 17. She was full of love for family and friends. She was playful but earnest, stylish but down to earth, a quiet leader and a creative artist. She was caring and affectionate, with a transcendent ability to connect with others. She is dearly loved and missed by her mothers Pamela Morris and Delmy Perez, twin brother Gian, family, and friends. Donations in her name can be made to a scholarship fund for a graduating Beacon School senior interested in psychology and theater at https://www.gofundme.com/ francesca-morrisperez- memorial-fund.
Published in The New York Times on June 9, 2019