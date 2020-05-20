Francine (Davis) Sommerfeld died peacefully of heart failure May 17th, 2020 at age 85.
Francine was a radiant bohemian with an infectious laugh and smile that lit up a room
Painting and sculpting were her great passions. A vibrant member of The Art Students League and School of Visual Arts for many years, her impressionist artwork was exhibited numerous times in her lifetime.
Travel brought her great joy – particularly Paris where she reveled and flourished in the art and culture.
She was a passionate dog lover - her beloved Frisky always in her heart.
Francine is survived by loving family: her daughter Lisa Sommerfeld Kaplan, sister Rene Werman, ex-husband Edward Sommerfeld, son-in-law Kenneth Kaplan and granddaughter Hayley.
To say "she was really something" is an understatement.
Francine was a radiant bohemian with an infectious laugh and smile that lit up a room
Painting and sculpting were her great passions. A vibrant member of The Art Students League and School of Visual Arts for many years, her impressionist artwork was exhibited numerous times in her lifetime.
Travel brought her great joy – particularly Paris where she reveled and flourished in the art and culture.
She was a passionate dog lover - her beloved Frisky always in her heart.
Francine is survived by loving family: her daughter Lisa Sommerfeld Kaplan, sister Rene Werman, ex-husband Edward Sommerfeld, son-in-law Kenneth Kaplan and granddaughter Hayley.
To say "she was really something" is an understatement.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020.