1935 - 2020

Francine (Davis) Sommerfeld died peacefully of heart failure May 17th, 2020 at age 85.







Francine was a radiant bohemian with an infectious laugh and smile that lit up a room







Painting and sculpting were her great passions. A vibrant member of The Art Students League and School of Visual Arts for many years, her impressionist artwork was exhibited numerous times in her lifetime.







Travel brought her great joy – particularly Paris where she reveled and flourished in the art and culture.







She was a passionate dog lover - her beloved Frisky always in her heart.







Francine is survived by loving family: her daughter Lisa Sommerfeld Kaplan, sister Renee Werman, ex-husband Edward Sommerfeld, son-in-law Kenneth Kaplan and granddaughter Hayley.







To say "she was really something" is an understatement.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store