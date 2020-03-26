LEIBLER--Francine Hope (Baron), July 6, 1927 - March 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jay; cherished mother of Beth Bronfman (Robert) and Caren Zuckerman (Elias); adored grandmother of Ivy Ghatan (Babak), Peter Zuckerman (Tracy) and Jonathan Bronfman and great-grandmother of Talia Ghatan. Francine will be greatly missed but will always be in our hearts. She was filled with love, generosity and kindness for all. We thank the staff of the Hebrew Home in Riverdale for their compassionate care of Francine over the last six years.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 26, 2020