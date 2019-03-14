MAYO--Francine S., 87, on March 12, 2019. Fran was survived by Ben, her loving husband of 62 years, her son Zachary and his wife Ellen, her daughter Marjorie Shaw and her husband Barry and four amazing grandchildren, Benjamin, Lauren, Jack and Emily. Her passing leaves a big void in our hearts and she will be terribly missed. The family will receive friends at their home on Thursday and Friday, March 14 and 15, from 12-4pm and 6-9pm.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 14, 2019