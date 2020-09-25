1/
FRANCINE STEIKER
STEIKER--Francine, (nee Rosenfeld). Born in the Bronx in 1925, died peacefully at home in Philadelphia on September 24. She attended Walton High School, Hunter College, and Teachers College. She taught and was a guidance counselor in the New York City Public Schools and, in retirement, served as a docent at the Museum of Natural History. Francine is predeceased by her brother Maurice Rosenfeld and her husband, Eugene Steiker. She is survived by her children Ellen (Warren Selinger), Joel (Lori Ginzberg), and Jason (Lesley Pearl) and five grandchildren Kate, Eli, Elly, Jeanne, and Selia. Francine moved to Philadelphia in 2006, where she shared her wide-ranging interests, her characteristic inquisitiveness, and her astonishment that anyone could vote for Donald Trump.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
