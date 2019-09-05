ZUMOFF--Francine, daughter of Barnett and Selma Zumoff, born in March 29, 1958 and died on September 2nd, 2019 in Mount Sinai Hospital after a long and agonizing illness (graft-versus- host disease). She was educated in the NYC public schools and graduated from Syracuse University with a major in art. She was a skillful and talented artist, with her subjects ranging from her sixtoed cat to a magnificent full-body self-portrait which hangs in her former living room. She was personally beautiful and had a beautiful soul; she had countless friends and was loved by all of them. She was also a superb self-taught pianist and made a living playing popular music in restaurants and clubs throughout NYC, Westchester and Long Island. She will be sorely missed. Her funeral will take place at 11:15 am at Parkside Memorial Chapel at 1700 Coney Island Ave. in Brooklyn, and the family will sit shiva at Fran's former home, 3710 Bedford Ave. in Brooklyn. Hours will be 6-9pm on Thursday, September 5th and 2-8pm on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday following.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 5, 2019