FRANCIS BANTON

BANTON--Francis (Frank) Robert, died on October 3, 2020, peacefully at home with his wife Carmen, and son Sean at his side. It's the family's wish (and we are sure his) that his words are used for this obituary. The words that follow come from his two books, Just Above a Whisper and Second Thoughts. "I was born in New York City, and I have lived most of my life in the Bronx. Part of my education came from the following schools: Saint Raymond's, Fordham Prep, the University of Notre Dame, Columbia University, and the Free University of New York. The rest came from friends, late night reading, poolrooms, and daydreaming. You can imagine which I value more. I have already had occasion to confess that if it were for me alone to decide, I would willingly pass my life writing and rewriting the same book - that one book that every writer carries within him, the image of his own soul, and of which his published works are only more or less approximate fragments. If my output seems small, it is because I am a teacher first and a writer second. Perhaps then the real poems are the students who have passed through my life at the United Nations International School. If nothing else, they will be my last resort when I finally come face to face with St. Peter." Frank Banton taught for 45 years including time at Jersey Academy and the United Nations International School. He is survived by his wife, Carmen; his sisters, Dorothy Buckley and Constance Banton; his two sons, Sean and Michael; and his granddaughter, Eva. And for that little bit of magic that lifted life above the ordinary, we thank you Frank.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store