CAMPAGNA--Francis R., of Garden City, NY on May 15, 2020. He was a graduate of PS 30 in Red Hook, Brooklyn, attended Brooklyn Technical High School and graduated Brooklyn Poly Technic Institute with a Bachelors and Masters in Mechanical Engineering. He was a retired Aerospace Engineer who worked on the LEM Apollo 11 and F14 Tomcat. He was the Quintessential Engineer. Beloved husband of Anice (nee Salvo). Loving father of Kim Shaw and Kristine. Caring father-in-law of Matt and Bryan Sixberry. Cherished Papa of Teddy, Sean, Ryan and James. Treasured uncle of many nieces and nephews. That special smile. That caring heart. That warm embrace. Services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to William E. Law Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store