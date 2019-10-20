Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCIS COLLINS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COLLINS--Francis "Frank" Robert - Born October 17, 1929 passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home in Manhasset, NY. Frank grew up in Great Neck, NY having attended Buckley Country Day School, Portsmouth Abbey School, and Princeton University ('51). He was a combat war veteran in the conflict in Korea with the 955th Field Artillery Battalion and had a 43 year career as an executive of Merrill Lynch & Co. Frank summered on Nantucket Island with his family and was a member and past president of the Garden City Golf Club. He and his wife, Jeannette (nee Stark), who survives him, were married 66 years. He is also survived by five children, Frank (Mary) of Hummelstown, PA, Brendan of Manhasset, Christine of Jefferson, MA, Sean (Mary Jo) of Port Washington, NY, and Diana of Long Beach, NY, and eight grandchildren, Dan, Jack, Hannah, Sean, Jr., Kathleen, Matthew, Clare, and Frank. Interment, at a future date, will be at the Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Queens Village, Portsmouth Abbey School (Rhode Island), or Buckley Country Day School (Roslyn, New York).



