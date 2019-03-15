COX--Francis Milnor III, 81, of Mamaroneck, NY, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, and surrounded by his family, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, on March 13, 2019. He and his wife of 58 years, Mary Vandernoot Cox, raised seven children, and had four grandchildren. Frank graduated from Georgetown University, and obtained an MBA from NYU. He worked 45 years for Chase Manhattan Bank, and was currently enjoying his retirement years. Full obit at JJFFH.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCIS COX.
John J Fox Funeral Home Inc
2080 Boston Post Rd
Larchmont, NY 10538
(914) 834-0144
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 15, 2019