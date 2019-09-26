Guest Book View Sign Service Information Iovanne Funeral Home 11 Wooster Place New Haven , CT 06511 (203)-865-8961 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Michael Church 29 Wooster Place New Haven , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DINEEN--Francis Xavier. Francis Xavier Dineen, of Hamden passed away September 25, 2019 in Connecticut Hospice. Born January 6, 1935 to Edythe Sheehan Dineen, a teacher at Prospect Heights High School in Brooklyn, NY and Francis Xavier Dineen, Sr. a New York City attorney. Frank graduated from Poly Prep County Day school. He attended Dartmouth College, graduating in 1956. He was in the Naval Reserves while at Dartmouth and was commissioned as an Ensign in the USNR upon graduation. He served 2 years at the Pentagon, having been elevated to the rank of Lieutenant jg. Following his service in the Naval Reserves, he attended Yale Law School, graduating in 1961. Shortly after graduating law school, Frank worked for New Haven Community Progress, Inc. (CPI) as a community lawyer in the Wooster Square area, which had been funded by the Ford Foundation. After CPI dissolved the program at Wooster Square, Frank was appointed the head of the Legal Aid Bureau by Mayor Richard C. Lee. Thereafter, the Legal Aid Bureau merged with the newly created New Haven Legal Assistance Program, where Frank served as Deputy Director for many years. Most recently, Frank has been Senior Counsel and Deputy Director. Frank was one of the longest-serving legal services lawyers in the country. He is credited with reinventing landlord/tenant practice in Connecticut and has been involved in many landmark cases, even arguing two cases before the United States Supreme Court. Frank also taught at Yale Law School Clinic for many years teaching topics such as CT Landlord/Tenant Law, Supreme Court Practice & Procedure, CT Pleadings and CT Appellate Practice. Providing access to the legal system for people who formerly had no means of obtaining representation and who were desperately in need of representation in the defense of their cases was one of Frank's highest callings. Frank loved to teach and would say that teaching is an act of love. Frank received many accolades and awards over his long career including the Distinguished Service Award from Yale University ; the Charles Parker Award for Legal Services; the CT Law Tribune Pro Bono Award; the Yale Women's Teaching Award; and the Access to Justice Award from New Haven Legal Assistance. Frank was designated a James W. Cooper Fellow by the Connecticut Bar Foundation in 1994. Frank is survived by his wife, Renee Goldstein Dineen, his two children, Douglass "Fugan" Xavier (Amy) Dineen and Julie (Shawn) McCannon, three grandchildren, Caroline, Alec and Reece and his nephew James (Chip) Dineen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10:00 in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place in New Haven, CT. Burial will follow in Grove Street Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Haven Legal Assistance Association or a . The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of his arrangements. Share a memory and sign Frank's guest book online at www.iovanne.com Published in The New York Times on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Yale University Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

Donations