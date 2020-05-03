DUFFY--Francis James, a stationary engineer, writer, photographer and maritime historian who loved and chronicled New York Harbor, died of the Coronavirus on April 26, 2020 in South Setauket, NY. He was 90. Born June 22, 1929, in Manhattan, he grew up in Astoria, Queens and, upon graduation from high school, served in the U.S. Merchant Marine, sailing to ports throughout Europe and the Middle East. He married Joan Marie (Scully) Duffy, his high school sweetheart, on July 19, 1952, and they raised their family in Valley Stream, NY. The couple moved in 2001 to the Jefferson's Ferry retirement community in South Setauket, NY. A member of Local 891, the International Union of Operating Engineers, Francis worked for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and then the New York City Board of Education, as a custodian engineer and later as a supervisor of custodians. Writing a freelance newspaper story about the S.S. John W. Brown, a vocational high school created aboard a former World War II Liberty Ship berthed in the West Village, sparked his second career as a maritime writer. He became the head of public relations for Moran Towing & Transportation, whose tugboats are an iconic presence in the waters of New York. He wrote for numerous maritime publications as well as The New York Times and Newsday. He co-authored "The New York Harbor Book" with William H. Miller and authored "Always On Station: The Story of the Sandy Hook Ship Pilots." As co-founder and executive vice president of the Maritime Industry Museum of the State University of New York Maritime College in the Bronx, Francis revived awareness of the General Slocum steamship disaster of 1904 and helped restore an East Village monument to its victims. To provide public relations for the New York shipping industry, he founded Granard Associates, named for the hometown in Ireland of his mother, Mary Geraghty Duffy. Well into his 70s, Francis responded to requests from shipping clients by taking flight in a chartered helicopter to photograph their vessels as they entered New York harbor. The Steamship Historical Society of America in 2010 honored Francis for "recording and preserving the legacy of ships, New York shipping and the United States Merchant Marine." A devoted husband and father, he shared with his children his love of New York City, vacations in the Adirondack Mountains and celebrations of Irish culture. He was an eternal optimist, often telling his children, "Happiness is between your ears." He is survived by his children, Mary Frances, Michael, Eileen (Nilson Traslavina), Thomas (Moira Bailey) and John (Trisha); grandchildren Ryan (Jennifer Sabino); Benjamin (Sarah Bayer), Samantha, Timothy (Megan), Brian (Lauren), Liam, Margot and John Francis; great-grandchildren Emily, Lucas, Gianna, Magdalena and Lillian; and his brother, Daniel Duffy. He was predeceased by his wife, Joan, and daughter-in-law, Jane Duffy, nee Wardlow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jefferson's Ferry Foundation, 1 Jefferson Ferry Dr., South Setauket, NY 11720.





