GOLIA--Francis J. Musician/educator/composer Francis J. Golia (born Trenton, NJ, August 10, 1945), passed away just after midnight on February 2, 2019. Francis studied drums with jazz legends Elvin Jones and Joe Morello, performed throughout the east coast, and pursued his studies of composition at the Philadelphia College of Performing Arts (with composer Andrew Rudin) and of electronic music at Bucks County Community College where he later developed innovative coursework for young drummers . A longtime member of the New Jersey Composers Guild, Francis' commissioned works were performed at Princeton University, the New Jersey State Museum and other venues at home and abroad. An avid student of history, Francis travelled widely and in recent years was working on an opera based on Emile Zola's masterful indictment of injustice, "Germinal."



