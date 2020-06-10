JAMISON--Francis, Jr. was born on November 28, 1951 in Wilmington, DE. He died on June 5, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia. He was 68 years old. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Leigh (Cloniger), his son Acton, sister Lisa Hansen, brother Scott Jamison, brother-in-law Jimmy Cloniger, mother- in-law Joan Sellers, and many wonderful cousins. For service details, please visit: RuckFuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 10, 2020.