Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCIS MCCORMACK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McCORMACK--Francis X. Francis X. McCormack, age 90, former Senior Vice President, General Counsel of Atlantic Richfield Company, passed away on October 11th, 2019. A proud Brooklynite born and bred, Frank graduated from Columbia Law School, where he was a Stone scholar and a member of Law Review. He married the love of his life, Peg Hynes, in 1954. He became an associate at Cravath, Swaine and Moore in 1956. By the time he left Cravath and went to work as a senior associate at Ford Motor Company in 1962, he and Peg had five children, and added a sixth the next year. Frank was appointed General Counsel of Philco-Ford in 1964. Six years later, he moved back to Detroit to become the Assistant General Counsel of Ford Motor Company. Atlantic Richfield designated him as their Senior Vice President, General Counsel in 1972. He held that post for 22 years. He landed in a thicket of complex cases of the major transactions that created the modern ARCO, coupled with huge antitrust and product liability issues. He possessed a sharp intellect, strategic acumen, and deep kindness and generosity. He promoted women early and often. He was known for his wicked humor and ability to disarm. He made friends wherever he went. Frank was awarded Outstanding General Counsel of the Year in 1985. He was a Commendatore. He served on the board of Methodist Hospital in Arcadia from 1991-2001, and was Board Chair from 1994-1998. He and Peg were benefactors of the Hospital and the LAM Foundation, and generously supported the education of their children and grandchildren. He faced many illnesses in the last years of his life, surviving medical crises that would have felled a less determined man. The family wishes to acknowledge the efforts of his physicians and caregivers, particularly Dr. Jerry Eu, for keeping him with us for as long as we had him. Frank is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peg, his children Marguerite (Michael), Frank (Holly), Sean (Maralyn), Keith (MaryPat), Cecelia (Chris), and Christopher (Anne), 14 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Two of his brothers, John and Robert, died before him. He is survived by his brother Joseph, his great friend. The family will hold a celebration of life at Rose Hills Memorial Park on October 26 at 1:00pm and a reception shortly afterward at Annandale Country Club. They request donations to the LAM Foundation



McCORMACK--Francis X. Francis X. McCormack, age 90, former Senior Vice President, General Counsel of Atlantic Richfield Company, passed away on October 11th, 2019. A proud Brooklynite born and bred, Frank graduated from Columbia Law School, where he was a Stone scholar and a member of Law Review. He married the love of his life, Peg Hynes, in 1954. He became an associate at Cravath, Swaine and Moore in 1956. By the time he left Cravath and went to work as a senior associate at Ford Motor Company in 1962, he and Peg had five children, and added a sixth the next year. Frank was appointed General Counsel of Philco-Ford in 1964. Six years later, he moved back to Detroit to become the Assistant General Counsel of Ford Motor Company. Atlantic Richfield designated him as their Senior Vice President, General Counsel in 1972. He held that post for 22 years. He landed in a thicket of complex cases of the major transactions that created the modern ARCO, coupled with huge antitrust and product liability issues. He possessed a sharp intellect, strategic acumen, and deep kindness and generosity. He promoted women early and often. He was known for his wicked humor and ability to disarm. He made friends wherever he went. Frank was awarded Outstanding General Counsel of the Year in 1985. He was a Commendatore. He served on the board of Methodist Hospital in Arcadia from 1991-2001, and was Board Chair from 1994-1998. He and Peg were benefactors of the Hospital and the LAM Foundation, and generously supported the education of their children and grandchildren. He faced many illnesses in the last years of his life, surviving medical crises that would have felled a less determined man. The family wishes to acknowledge the efforts of his physicians and caregivers, particularly Dr. Jerry Eu, for keeping him with us for as long as we had him. Frank is survived by his wife of 65 years, Peg, his children Marguerite (Michael), Frank (Holly), Sean (Maralyn), Keith (MaryPat), Cecelia (Chris), and Christopher (Anne), 14 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Two of his brothers, John and Robert, died before him. He is survived by his brother Joseph, his great friend. The family will hold a celebration of life at Rose Hills Memorial Park on October 26 at 1:00pm and a reception shortly afterward at Annandale Country Club. They request donations to the LAM Foundation www.thelamfoundation.org in lieu of flowers. Published in The New York Times on Oct. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close