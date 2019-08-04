FRANCIS OATWAY (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Strunk Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
916 17TH STREET
Vero Beach, FL
32960-5523
(772)-562-2325
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Vero Beach, FL
View Map
Obituary
OATWAY--Francis C. Francis C. "Bud" Oatway, of Vero Beach, FL, died on July 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Buddy was born as the second of five children on November 29, 1936 in St. George's, Bermuda to Josephine McLellan Oatway and Charles Young Oatway. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ann Oatway of Vero Beach, FL, his son Stephen Oatway and wife Misty of Cherry Hill, NJ, his daughter Karen Crowley and husband Ned of Oak Park, IL, son Andrew Oatway and wife Catherine of Hingham, MA, son Christopher and wife Alison of Moorestown, NJ, his fifteen grandchildren Matthew, Brian, Katy, Shea, Cary, Robyn, Grace, Clare, Harry, Colin, Charlie, Colton, Finn, Michael, and Annalise, and his twin sisters Patricia Thomson and Pamela Oatway, both of Naples, FL. A true American success story, Bud will forever be admired and missed by his wife, children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Ignatian Society of Boston College c/o Campus Ministry, McElroy, 233 Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 in memory of Francis C. "Bud" Oatway or to The Chicago Jesuit Academy, to 5058 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60644 or online at: (https://www.chicagojesuit academy.org/support-us/ donate-now/) and indicate a gift in memory of Francis C. "Bud" Oatway. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am, Friday, August 9, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach, FL. An online guestbook is available at: www. strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 4, 2019
