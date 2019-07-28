Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCIS PARKER. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM the Wilmington Country Club Wilmington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary





PARKER--Francis Power Jr. With great sadness, the family of Francis Power Parker, Jr., known as Peter, announces his passing due to natural causes after a long illness, in early July 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware, at the age of 79. With an abundance of love and joy, Peter will be remembered by his daughter, Gray Parker, and son-in-law, Mark Hodgson, of Tega Cay, SC; son, Geoff Parker, of Tampa, FL; sister, Valeria Parker Storms, and brother-in-law, Clifford Beekman Storms, of Stamford, CT; and sister, Patricia Parker Ferebee, and brother-in-law, John Jethro Ferebee, Sr., of Rocky Mount, NC. Peter was also adored by his two grandchildren, Leyton and Sebastian Parker. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Robin Hickman Parker. Peter was subsequently married to Catherine Bruni Parker from 1994-2007. Born in 1940 in Atlanta, GA, to Francis Power Parker, Sr. and Winifred Orr Parker, Peter graduated from The Westminster School in Atlanta with high academic and athletic honors in 1958. At Vanderbilt University he majored in English, was a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Omicron Delta Kappa, was president of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and graduated in 1962. He attended medical school at The University of Virginia, where he was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha and was President of his class. Upon graduating in 1966, he interned at New York Hospital (Cornell), served as an officer in the U.S. Navy , and then returned to Charlottesville where he completed his pathology residency and was a faculty member of the Department of Pathology at The University of Virginia. Peter had a lengthy and distinguished career as a pathologist at Christiana Care in Delaware, where he became chairman of the department. He was a member of the American Society for Clinical Pathologists, the College of American Pathologists, and the Delaware Clinical and Laboratory Physicians. Further, he served as a Director on the UVA Medical Alumni Association's Board of Directors, as well as a Trustee on the Medical School Foundation's Board of Trustees. Peter was an accomplished sailor, a voracious reader, and a lover of music and fine art. As well, he loved his summer home on Little Cranberry Island in Maine. He was devoted to his family and a multitude of friends and was very much the consummate southern gentleman. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Those who wish to may make memorial donations in memory of Peter and Robin Parker to the Brandywine River Museum in Chadds Ford, PA. Published in The New York Times on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close