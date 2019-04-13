SHANLEY--Francis G. A Bay Ridge man, died on April 11, 2019. Born October 31, 1929 to Mary Burke Shanley and John L. Shanley. Brother of John F., Robert, and Rita Shanley Lyons. Uncle of Margaret Hickey, John and Catherine Shanley, Catherine Soyars, Geraldine Mirando, Patrick and Mary, and the late Michael, Lyons, and uncle in spirit to the Reilly family. Devotedly cared for by Margaret Hickey and Christine and Hank Petersen. Services by McLaughlin & Sons. Interment St. John's Cemetery.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 13, 2019