VALENTE--Francis L., Jr. (Frank) was born in New York City on March 16, 1932 and passed away peacefully March 23, 2019 at his home in New Hampshire, after a long battle with colon cancer. His parents were Francis L. Valente, a former Justice of the Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, and Aurelia Cella Valente. He was married to Shirley Morrison from 1959 until her death in September 2010. He is survived by his wife Constance Richards Michelsen; children, Francis L. Valente, III and Barbara Ann Valente; and brother, Peter C. Valente. Frank attended Friends Seminary School for grade school and high school, after which he graduated from Bowdoin College in 1953. He served in the U.S. Army , as a First Lieutenant, from 1954-1956. He was stationed in Labrador and was an investigating officer and defense counsel in court martials. Frank received his law degree from New York Law School in 1958. His first position after law school was with Harry D. Breslau, from 1959 to 1963. Thereafter, he served as Law Secretary to New York County Supreme Court Justice Joseph A. Sarafite from 1963 to 1970. In 1974, Frank became a partner at the firm of London Buttenwieser Bonem & Valente. In 1977, Frank joined Townsend, Rabinowitz, Pantaleoni, & Valente, PC, which regrouped in 1989 as Townsend & Valente, LLP. Frank remained a partner and was active until his death. From 1978 through 1986, Frank was a member of the Mayor's Committee on the Judiciary. From 1978 through 2018, he was Referee, New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Over the years, he was involved with various associations and committees and received many judicial appointments. He was always available to assist whenever called on in probate and accounting matters in the Surrogate's Court and guardianship, custody and related proceedings in the Supreme and Family Courts. Frank was an exemplar and proud of his service to the Judiciary. A memorial mass to celebrate Frank's life will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Epiphany Church, 374 2nd Avenue, New York, NY. Donations in his memory may be made to Bowdoin College to be added to the Francis L. and Aurelia C. Valente Scholarship Fund, Office of Stewardship, 4175 College Station, Brunswick, Maine 04011. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

