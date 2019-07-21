de la ROSA--Francisco Estaban. Jazz musician Frank de la Rosa passed away July 5, 2019. He was 85. His accomplished career as a bass player boasts travel across the globe, and performances with Sarah Vaughan, Nat King Cole, Chubby Checker, Harry "Sweets" Edison, and Don Ellis, to name a few. Touring with Ella Fitzgerald, de la Rosa was a member of the Tommy Flanagan Trio from 1968-1972. He proudly served in the US Army from 1953-1955. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; sisters: Ruth, Patricia, and Virginia; children: Michael, Charles, and Jozet; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and loved like a father by Eldon, Ellen, and Jeannie.
Published in The New York Times on July 21, 2019