FRANCISCO DE LA ROSA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCISCO DE LA ROSA.
Obituary
Send Flowers

de la ROSA--Francisco Estaban. Jazz musician Frank de la Rosa passed away July 5, 2019. He was 85. His accomplished career as a bass player boasts travel across the globe, and performances with Sarah Vaughan, Nat King Cole, Chubby Checker, Harry "Sweets" Edison, and Don Ellis, to name a few. Touring with Ella Fitzgerald, de la Rosa was a member of the Tommy Flanagan Trio from 1968-1972. He proudly served in the US Army from 1953-1955. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; sisters: Ruth, Patricia, and Virginia; children: Michael, Charles, and Jozet; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and loved like a father by Eldon, Ellen, and Jeannie.
Published in The New York Times on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.