1935 - 2020

Francisco Javier Martialay died April 26, 2020, near his home in Sea Cliff, where he had lived with his wife, Judy Martialay, née Simberkoff, for more than 40 years.



He was born in Vitoria, Spain, November 30, 1935 to Jose and Isabel Martialay Romero, and had eight brothers and sisters.



Javier graduated from Colegio Santa Maria Marianistas Vitoria, Valladolid University School of Law, and Touro University Law School. He immigrated to the United States in the early 1960s, where he met his wife at Colombia University in New York City. He served as a translator at the United Nations, where he especially enjoyed work for the Sixth Committee, which addresses legal issues.



Javier lived through the Spanish Civil War and the ensuing dictatorship of Francisco Franco, indelible early influences which fueled a profound appreciation for American freedoms of expression and responsive government. He defended his rights and those of others, marching against wars in Vietnam and Iraq, and volunteering his time to help the homeless and illegal immigrants.



His interests were varied. He had a keen interest in political science, a special talent for languages, and devoted much of his spare time to the study of physics, mathematics and astronomy, as well as theology. Knowledgeable in many fields, he was always equipped to engage in intellectual conversation, although he had no use for small talk. He enjoyed good wine and classical music and was an enthusiastic do-it-yourselfer. Javier adopted his wife's love of Lake George, where the family spent summers, and often proclaimed it the most beautiful place in the world. He was a strong swimmer and an indefatigable hiker.



He was a dedicated, if temperamental, father, and took great pains with the education of his daughters. In his words, "a woman in this country can be anything she likes," and he delivered innumerable lectures for their edification. Stories of his childhood in Vitoria – the characters, mischief and punishments of his youth - were endlessly entertaining to them.



He and his wife traveled extensively, visiting China, Japan, Ethiopia, Greece, Italy, Israel, Egypt, France and, of course, Spain.



Javier is survived by his wife, daughters Elizabeth and Mary Lou, son-in-law Andrew Casabonne, granddaughter Ruth Casabonne, brothers Fernando, Jesus, and Roberto, and sister Mercedes.

