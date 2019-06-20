ZEFFIRELLI--Franco. The Metropolitan Opera mourns the death of Franco Zeffirelli, one of the most significant directors and designers in the company's history. His breathtakingly beautiful and intricate productions helped define the Met's theatrical identity for more than 30 years, and have always been immensely popular with audiences. From his debut in 1964 with Verdi's Falstaff, Zeffirelli went on to direct 10 more productions for the Met, including Samuel Barber's Antony and Cleopatra, which opened the Lincoln Center opera house in 1966, and his beloved stagings of Puccini's La Boheme (1981) and Turandot (1987), which remain in the repertory to this day. With 486 performances to date, his Boheme is the most-performed of any production in Met history. At the Met, Zeffirelli was admired and highly respected by his collaborators, and he knew the names of the choristers, stagehands, and staff as well as those of the star performers. We offer our sincerest condolences to his two sons, Pippo and Luciano, as well as the millions of operagoers around the world who have been touched by his work.



