1960 - 2020
With an eye for style, and a gift with people, he guided people to a better version of themselves.
Francois "Frans" Nieuwendam; a Mens Wear Consultant and NYC Nightlife Veteran.
Frans was born on February 3, 1960, in New York City, the first son of Norma Joyce Swaby (Deceased) and Freddy Hedwig Nieuwendam. He lived his early years in Europe, which later inspired his work in fashion and nightlife.
A longtime Lower East Side resident, dandy, and bon vivant, Frans specialized in bespoke tailoring, producing shows, and was regularly featured in style blogs as well as the city's leading publications - including the New York Post's 'Barbarians at the Gate' feature on nightlife connoisseurs, where he was described as an "unseen force". These qualities, which he possessed in larger reserves than most, are familiar to his friends & family, all of whom remember him as a consummate raconteur. His gift of unaffected erudition left us always illuminated and transformed.
Frans died on May 3, 2020, due to complications related to COVID-19. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Lurdes; his brothers, Andre, Alexandre, Philipp; and his stepbrother, Ricardo. His style, friendship, and humility will be missed by all. Friends are encouraged to share there memories via Instagram with the hashtag #fransneiuwendam. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his memory to the ACLU.
Published in New York Times from May 22 to May 23, 2020.