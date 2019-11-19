FRANCOISE RICHARDS

Guest Book
  • "Franciose was a major teacher and guide in my life. Any..."
    - Kira-laura Ferrand
Service Information
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY
10023
(212)-362-6600
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Riverside Memorial Chapel
180 West 76th Street
New York, NY 10023
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RICHARDS--Francoise, a Jungian analyst for many years in Manhattan, died on Saturday. She came to the U.S. from Nazi-occupied Europe, and was professionally active into her 90s. She served as Vice President of the Analytic Psychology Club of New York. Survivors include her daughter, Lynne Marvin, of Weston, CT, her son, Michael Richards, of Takoma Park, MD and her grandchildren Aaron and Alana Richards. Funeral at 12 noon, Wednesday, November 20 at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 west 76th Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: The C.G. Jung Foundation cgjungny.org/donate.html or to HIAS act.hias.org/page/604 8/donate/1.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
New York, NY   (212) 362-6600
funeral home direction icon