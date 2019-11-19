RICHARDS--Francoise, a Jungian analyst for many years in Manhattan, died on Saturday. She came to the U.S. from Nazi-occupied Europe, and was professionally active into her 90s. She served as Vice President of the Analytic Psychology Club of New York. Survivors include her daughter, Lynne Marvin, of Weston, CT, her son, Michael Richards, of Takoma Park, MD and her grandchildren Aaron and Alana Richards. Funeral at 12 noon, Wednesday, November 20 at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 west 76th Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to: The C.G. Jung Foundation cgjungny.org/donate.html or to HIAS act.hias.org/page/604 8/donate/1.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 19, 2019