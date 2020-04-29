Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANK BRECHER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





BRECHER--Frank W. Age 88, died April 19, 2020 in New York Hospital due to complications from COVID-19 virus. A New York City native, a sailor on USS Tarawa 1951-54. B.A. City College and an M.I.A. from the School of International Affairs Columbia University. Frank served at the State Department's US Agency for International Development 1961-83, specializing in economic development. Postings included Nigeria, Bolivia, and Morocco. Economic specialist at the U.S. Mission to the UN under Ambassadors Adlai Stevenson, Andrew Young (a tennis partner) and Jeanne Kirkpatrick. Frank was at Princeton University 1967-68 on a State Dept mid-career fellowship award. He received the Department of State's Meritorious Honor Award in 1974. Thereafter, he received Senate confirmation as a Counselor to President Reagan. After retiring, Frank embarked on a second career as a historian. He had developed a keen respect for historians who combined the practice of diplomacy with the skills of a scholar, and he applied his own diplomatic knowledge and expertise in producing a number of scholarly works. In addition to a trilogy of books analyzing early French-American relations, he also authored "Reluctant Ally: Foreign Policy toward the Jews from Wilson to Roosevelt" (1993). He maintained a special interest in John Jay's contribution to diplomacy and American independence, authoring "Securing American Independence: John Jay and the French Alliance" and lecturing on this seminal figure in American diplomacy. In addition to his books, he contributed articles to a number of periodicals and scholarly journals, including a 2010 profile of the first American Ambassador to Israel, James G. McDonald, published in the Foreign Service Journal and included in his 2013 book: "American Diplomacy and the Israeli War of Independence." In retirement, Frank researched and wrote in the mornings; played tennis at the Central Park courts most afternoons until his late 70's. Frank's immediate survivors include his brother, Dan, his two sisters, Kayle and Lila, as well as many other family members and friends. Donations in Frank's memory may be made at birchfamilyservices.org which provides schools, group homes and job training empowering individuals with autism and development disabilities to lead fulfilling lives. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

