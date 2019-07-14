CARNELLA--Frank, of Scottsdale, AZ, a longtime executive with IBM and Chemical Bank, has died at 84. Born in Manhattan, Frank graduated with highest honors from Xavier High School in Manhattan and attended Fordham University on a full academic scholarship, graduating in 1953. Frank was a Harvard Fellow in Philosophy when, during summer break, he obtained a job at IBM as a programmer. Frank married Diane Wissemann in 1961, who survives him, along with their two children, China Michele Carnella of Phoenix, and John Carnella of Toronto, as well as three grandchildren. Frank spent 31 years with IBM in various executive positions before joining Chemical Bank in Manhattan as Senior Vice President of Development in 1987. He later served as Executive Vice President of Technology & Operations for Texas Commerce Bank in Houston, one of its' subsidiaries. He retired in 1997 after Chemical's mergers with Manufacturer's Hanover and Chase Manhattan Bank. Frank was active in the Lions Club, the Houston Grand Opera, and the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, serving as President of the Houston chapter during his stay there. Services for Frank will be held in Scottsdale at a later date.



