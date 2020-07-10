CASTAGNA--Frank. The staff and trustees of Northwell Health mourn the loss of Frank Castagna. For over 35 years Frank and his wife Rita have been dedicated benefactors. Their friendship and philanthropic support helped Northwell Health become a regional and national leader in research, oncology and most important to them, women's health. Frank and the Americana Manhasset produced the Katz Institute for Women'sHealth Luncheon & Fashion Show for two decades. Frank served on the President's Awards Committee, honoring and celebrating employees who truly represent the very best of Northwell Health. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Rita, his children, Catherine and Ernie, Fred, and all his grandchildren. Michael A. Epstein, Chairman, Board of Trustees Michael J. Dowling, President and CEO





