1/
FRANK CASTAGNA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CASTAGNA--Frank. The staff and trustees of Northwell Health mourn the loss of Frank Castagna. For over 35 years Frank and his wife Rita have been dedicated benefactors. Their friendship and philanthropic support helped Northwell Health become a regional and national leader in research, oncology and most important to them, women's health. Frank and the Americana Manhasset produced the Katz Institute for Women'sHealth Luncheon & Fashion Show for two decades. Frank served on the President's Awards Committee, honoring and celebrating employees who truly represent the very best of Northwell Health. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Rita, his children, Catherine and Ernie, Fred, and all his grandchildren. Michael A. Epstein, Chairman, Board of Trustees Michael J. Dowling, President and CEO


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 9, 2020
My sincerest condolences to your family for the loss of your loved one, Please except my deepest sympathies.
Simone Taylor
July 8, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Frank Castagna. He was the kindest, caring, most generous man my family and I ever met. He certainly had an enormous vision for Americans and Wheatley Plaza. He was a true legend of his time. We always hold him in the highest esteem and in our hearts. The family of The Wine Cellar
Patricia A. Benvenuto
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved