FRANK CASTAGNA
CASTAGNA--Frank The Trustees and staff of Old Westbury Gardens share in the loss of our dear, longtime Trustee and friend, Frank Castagna. For over 25 years, Frank served on the Board of Trustees, holding the positions of Vice-President and Trustee Emeritus. Though his leadership and philanthropy, Frank was an inspiration to us at Old Westbury Gardens, and indeed to the entire Long Island community. We offer our deepest sympathy to Rita and the Castagna family.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 11, 2020.
