Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw-Carter Memorial & Funeral Services 1734 W ALABAMA ST Houston , TX 77098 (713)-521-0066 Memorial service 11:00 AM South Texas College of Law Houston, Joe Green Auditorium Interment 12:00 PM Texas State Cemetery Austin , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EVANS--Frank Garrettson III. Retired Chief Justice of the First Court of Appeals in Houston, TX, passed away peacefully at his home in Bastrop, TX, on November 9, 2019 at 91 years of age. Widely recognized as the "father of alternative dispute resolution in Texas," Chief Justice Evans is indelibly recorded in history as a pioneer and implementer in the field. Alternative dispute resolution (ADR), which provides conflict resolution outside the traditional legal system, has provided countless citizens throughout the United States with access to justice that improved their lives as many of the processes and programs he implemented in Texas spread throughout the country and even internationally. He will be remembered by those who knew him for his peripatetic and sustained curiosity and thirst for knowledge about history, science, technology, sustainable design and living, plants, clean water and renewable, clean energy and profound sense of social justice. During his legal and judicial career, Chief Justice Evans was instrumental in developing many ADR "firsts," including the first appellate settlement conference program in the Texas court system, as well as the first juvenile justice peer mediation programs in Texas elementary and middle schools. He also sponsored and helped draft the first ADR financing and court referral statute in Texas and served as a principal draftsman of the 1987 Texas ADR Procedures Act, which established a new state policy encouraging the voluntary and peaceable resolution of civil disputes and mandated that all Texas courts have the responsibility to carry out that policy. He was committed to public service throughout his life. Upon graduation from Lamar High School, Houston, TX in 1945, Evans enlisted in the



EVANS--Frank Garrettson III. Retired Chief Justice of the First Court of Appeals in Houston, TX, passed away peacefully at his home in Bastrop, TX, on November 9, 2019 at 91 years of age. Widely recognized as the "father of alternative dispute resolution in Texas," Chief Justice Evans is indelibly recorded in history as a pioneer and implementer in the field. Alternative dispute resolution (ADR), which provides conflict resolution outside the traditional legal system, has provided countless citizens throughout the United States with access to justice that improved their lives as many of the processes and programs he implemented in Texas spread throughout the country and even internationally. He will be remembered by those who knew him for his peripatetic and sustained curiosity and thirst for knowledge about history, science, technology, sustainable design and living, plants, clean water and renewable, clean energy and profound sense of social justice. During his legal and judicial career, Chief Justice Evans was instrumental in developing many ADR "firsts," including the first appellate settlement conference program in the Texas court system, as well as the first juvenile justice peer mediation programs in Texas elementary and middle schools. He also sponsored and helped draft the first ADR financing and court referral statute in Texas and served as a principal draftsman of the 1987 Texas ADR Procedures Act, which established a new state policy encouraging the voluntary and peaceable resolution of civil disputes and mandated that all Texas courts have the responsibility to carry out that policy. He was committed to public service throughout his life. Upon graduation from Lamar High School, Houston, TX in 1945, Evans enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served overseas with the First Marine Division in China. He was released from active duty in 1947 and, with funds from the G.I. Bill, studied at The University of Texas at Austin School of Law and graduated in 1951. Evans then volunteered a second time for active duty during the North Korean Conflict and served as a regimental legal officer, and later as prosecutor and as defense counsel, in military court martial proceedings. He was promoted to the rank of Captain in 1953 and honorably discharged from active duty in 1959. Upon discharge, Evans practiced as a trial lawyer. In 1973, Governor Briscoe appointed Evans to serve as a justice on the Texas First Court of (Civil) Appeals in Houston and, several years later, Governor Clements elevated Evans to the position of chief justice. After retiring from full-time judicial service in 1990, Chief Justice Evans entered private practice as Judicial Officer of Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services (J.A.M.S.) then, in 1994, he was named Visiting Professor and Founding Director of the Center for Legal Responsibility at South Texas College of Law Houston and taught ADR courses. That Center was later renamed in his honor as the Frank Evans Center for Conflict Resolution. While at the Center, he served as "Of Counsel" at the law firm of Haynes and Boone in Houston and as Conference Judge for the Texas First Court of Appeals in Houston. For the past twenty five years, Evans remained active in bench and bar events nationally. He also helped spread the concept and methods of alternative dispute resolution internationally by speaking at educational programs in many countries. Most recently, he was active conducting mediations and serving as the President of the non-profit Resolution Forum, dedicated to developing new, efficient and effective dispute resolution systems; and participating in local justice initiatives, including creating continuing education programs for lawyers in his community and improving processes and services at the dispute resolution center in Bastrop, TX. Over his many years of distinguished service, Chief Justice Evans collected numerous awards and accolades including, Member of Original American Bar Association Dispute Resolution Committee; Founding Chair, the Houston and State Bar of Texas Dispute Resolution Committees; Founding President, Houston Bar Association Dispute Resolution Center; Founding President, A. A. White Dispute Resolution Institute, University of Houston Law Center; Fellow, Center for Public Policy Dispute Resolution at The University of Texas at Austin School of Law; International Academy of Mediators, Lifetime Member Award; State Bar of Texas Board of Directors' Award for Improved Access to Justice; National Foundation for the Improvement of Justice Award; State Bar of Texas "Justice Frank G. Evans Award;" American Judicature Society, Herbert Harley Award; American Arbitration Association, Whitney Seymour, Sr. Medal; Texas Bar Foundation, Outstanding Jurist of the Year; Council of Chief Justices Award for Outstanding Justice; and named one of Texas' 100 Legal Legends by Texas Lawyer magazine. Chief Justice Evans will be interred at the Texas State Cemetery in recognition of his "significant contribution to Texas history and culture in the field of justice." Published in The New York Times on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Korean War University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close