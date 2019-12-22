FRIEDMAN--Frank. We mourn the passing of Frank Friedman on December 12. Born in Brooklyn in 1926; he was a graduate of University of Wisconsin. He went on to graduate studies at NYU and Cal Tech. His immunotherapy research on breast cancer was ahead of the times. He is survived by his loving family: his wife Harriet, daughter Beth Friedman, son-in-law Neil Margolin and granddaughter Rachel Margolin. His warmth and great spirit for all and any he encountered will be missed.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 22, 2019