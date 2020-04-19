HANUS--Frank J. III, 71, of New York, NY passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 3rd 2020, after a well-lived, but too short, life. Born in Manhattan on March 25th, 1949 to the late Frank and Elizabeth Hanus, he was the older of two children. He attended Montclair Kimberly Academy and graduated from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. After the death of his father, he took over at InsulFab Plastics, the family business established in 1923 and based in Spartanburg, SC. A lover of history, he was quick to share his knowledge with others whether they wanted to listen or not. Before Hurricane Sandy, he had a home in Bay Head, NJ where he would host weekends full of food, wine, and friendship. He was a longtime member of the Bay Head Yatch Club and the New York Athletic club, though he was neither a boater nor sporty. He was predeceased by his parents, and his brother Scott Hanus, and is survived by his daughter, Anne-Nicole Hanus, of Westport, CT. In light of current events, there will be no funeral, however memorial contributions can be made to: University Hospitals Cleveland, Westover School, or the Humane Society of New York.



