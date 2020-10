HOLLANDER--Frank. How sad we are to have lost a dear friend of over fifty years. Frank was a man who loved life, people, his work and his tennis, but most of all his wonderful wife, Lillian, his devoted son, David and his adoring grandchildren. To them our heartfelt condolences. We were blessed and fortunate to have had him in our lives. Helen and Nat





