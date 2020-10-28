1/
FRANK HOLLANDER
HOLLANDER--Frank G. Born in Brooklyn on April 10, 1929 to Isabel (Ball) and Ben Hollander, died at home in New York on October 26 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Lillian, son David, grandchildren Garrett, Allison and Lindsey, step-daughters Bonnie and Stacey and their children Shawn, Elana and Olivia. He founded Wala Fabrics in 1948 and remained as President until his death. He loved his family, his business, his friends, his tennis, New York and Key Biscayne. A loyal reader of The New York Times obituaries, we are heartbroken that this is the day your name is here. Graveside service at Beth David Cemetery on October 28 at 1:30pm.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
